Eyemouth man sentenced for physical and mental torture of captive man

Two men who subjected a captive man to a night of physical and mental torture have been sentenced to a total of 34 years at Newcastle Crown Court today (20 Nov).

David Pattinson, 37, of Braeside, Tweedmouth, and Arthur Collin, 49, of Eyemouth were sentenced for charges relating to the torture of their male victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Pattinson was also sentenced for a section 18 assault on another man in a separate incident for which he was also found guilty after trial.

David Pattinson was sentenced to a total of a 20 year extended determinate sentence with Arthur Collin receiving a total of 14 years.

In April of this year, their victim had attended Pattinson’s home late in the evening.

Shortly after his arrival Pattinson ‘flipped,’ locking the doors of his home and restraining his victim in a chair. Over the next few hours Pattinson, who was later joined by his friend Arthur Collin, tortured the man; jabbing him in the face with a knife, stabbing him with a screwdriver, beating him and strangling him into unconsciousness.

Claire Wright of the CPS said “Pattinson was seemingly motivated by financial pressures and difficulties over access to his children, for which he inexplicably blamed the victim. Collin’s motivation is less clear but he travelled from his home nearly ten miles away to join Pattinson in torturing the man.

“It is difficult to imagine how terrifying this experience must have been. At one point in his ordeal, Pattinson forced his victim to contact his friends by phone and tell them that he was going to die. It was only through good fortune that the victim managed to escape, as his captors tried to bundle him into a car the following morning, and raised the alarm.

“During the investigation of this case, Pattinson and Collin have attempted to distance themselves from their actions by claiming that their victim had attended Pattinson’s home voluntarily, before inflicting serious injuries upon himself. By piecing together medical evidence and mobile phone data the Crown Prosecution Service has dismantled that false narrative to deliver today’s sentences, in which we sincerely hope the victims of his violent offending can find some measure of comfort.”