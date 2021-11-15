Disqualified driver jailed following crash

Selkirk Sheriff Court..

Twenty-seven-year-old Kelsey Searle of no fixed abode, but who is from Berwickshire, was also disqualified for another four years and ordered to re-sit the extended driving test.

Searle pleaded guilty to charges of driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident and driving with no insurance.

A not guilty plea to a fifth charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice was accepted by the Crown.