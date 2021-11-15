Disqualified driver jailed following crash
A banned driver who crashed his car with two other occupants in it has been jailed for eight months at Selkirk Sheriff Court.
Monday, 15th November 2021, 12:10 pm
Twenty-seven-year-old Kelsey Searle of no fixed abode, but who is from Berwickshire, was also disqualified for another four years and ordered to re-sit the extended driving test.
Searle pleaded guilty to charges of driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident and driving with no insurance.
A not guilty plea to a fifth charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice was accepted by the Crown.
The jail sentence was back-dated to Friday, November 5, when Searle was first remanded in custody in connection with the case.