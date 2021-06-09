22-year-old jailed after attempted robbery in Coldstream

Jedburgh Sheriff Court. Photograph: Bill McBurnie

Jedburgh Sheriff Court heard that hours earlier David Scougall had threatened two girls with a bottle.

Scougall was jailed for a total of 19 months after also admitting assaulting a former partner last September.

Depute fiscal Miriam Clark told the court Scougall had approached two 15-year-old girls in the Co-op in High Street, Coldstream on March 4 to ask if they had any drugs.

"They moved away but he approached them again asking if they had any weed and he was carrying a bottle of Buckfast at the time,” Ms Clark said. "He said ‘if you don't give me anything I will batter you’, before departing.”

Describing the events of the attempted robbery at a house in Coldstream the following day, Ms Clark said: “The householders were woken at 1.10am by knocking at their front door. The male householder answered and saw the accused with his hood up and wearing a face mask. He was asking if he could have the keys for the Toyoya parked in the driveway.

"The householder advised him that he would not be handing over the keys and the accused then said he had a hammer."

The front door was shut with Scougall still demanding the keys. During the confrontation Scougall's shoe came off. He asked for his shoe and said he would go away. After getting his shoe back he left.

The Toyota’s door was open and the owner found a wallet with Scougall's licence.

In relation to a domestic assault in Gala Park, Galashiels on September 9, Ms Clark said Scougall had punched his partner causing her to fall to the ground.

“This was witnessed by a local resident who restrained Scougall and saw the woman had blood on her face and hands,” the fiscal said.

"The accused was apprehended by the police. It became apparent he was under the influence of something and he was taken to Borders General Hospital."

Scougall's lawyer said he had little recollection of the incidents on March 4/5 due to the valium he had taken.