Crime cars combine road officers and local police officers

A Road Crime Team in east Scotland has seen more than 650 road traffic offences dealt with, 240 vehicles seized and thousands of pounds worth of drugs and cash recovered in the past year.

The use of ‘Crime Cars’, where road policing officers team up with local policing colleagues to target areas where intelligence suggests criminals are committing offences, started in Edinburgh and the Lothians and Scottish Borders Divisions in early 2017.

Since their introduction, the teams have seized 241 vehicles; arrested 42 people on warrant; dealt with 653 road traffic offences including driving whilst disqualified, without insurance, without a licence or drink/drug driving; recovered around £28,000 worth of drugs, almost £19,000 of cash and six stolen cars.

Chief Inspector Mark Patterson, said combining the expertise of road policing and local policing has benefited both areas of policing.

“Criminals use the road network to travel around to commit crime and transport the proceeds of their offending. By using intelligence gathered by local officers alongside officers trained in road traffic matters and advanced driving, we have been able to target key offenders who are causing most harm to our communities.

Assistant Chief Constable Wayne Mawson said the value of the Road Crime Team is clear: “The message to those looking to use roads in the east for the purposes of committing crime or travelling to commit crime is clear – the crime cars are on patrol.”