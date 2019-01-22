Crashed glider pilot rescued from Cheviot

A rescue mission was launched on Sunday afternoon, January 20, to save the pilot of a glider that crashed into The Cheviot.

Northumberland National Park and North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Teams were deployed as part of the large-scale response to the crashed glider, which also involved a Coastguard search and rescue helicopter.

Two walkers who had gone to the aid of the pilot remained with him until mountain rescue personnel reached the scene and a team spokesperson said: “They did an exceptional job of keeping the pilot calm and provided him with additional clothing.”

The rescue effort was hampered by snow storms and the low cloud base, which meant the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) was unable to land near the crash site. The helicopter’s medical team and two Northumberland Fire & Rescue Service crew members were airlifted to Scald Hill and from there they progressed on foot to the crash site.

The injured pilot was carried 400m down the side of The Cheviot in darkness to below the cloud base and the casualty transferred to helicopter and taken to hospital.