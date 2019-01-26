Counterfeit £50 notes warning

Police Scotland are warning businesses in the Scottish Borders to be aware of counterfeit £50 notes following reports of a man attempting to use them in the region.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the provenance of these notes - and officers are urging businesses and members of the public who regularly handle cash to be on their guard against counterfeit money. Check all bank notes, particularly if they are of high value, before completing a transaction, examining the notes carefully for texture, watermark, sharpness of print and size. Retailers can use counterfeit note detector pens or UV scanners.