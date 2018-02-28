Counterfeit £50 notes

Police in the Borders are warning businesses to be vigilant after counterfeit currency was used on three occasion in a local shop.

Two men used fake £50 Bank of Ireland notes to pay for goods on Wednesday, February 21, and inquiries are ongoing to trace the men responsible. Staff at retail premises are urged to watch out for fraudulent notes like these.

The first suspect is described as white, early 20s, tall with a slender build and wearing a blue ribbed padded jacket, jeans and tan-coloured footwear.

The second suspect is also described as white, early 20s and wearing a white and black zipped tracksuit top, white t-shirt, blue jeans and white trainers. Both men spoke with Irish accents.

Constable Liam Myers of Galashiels Police Station said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who has information about these individuals or who can otherwise assist us with our investigation.

“We would also advise retail workers to remain vigilant when provided with a £50 note and have a colleague or manager also check the note for authenticity. If you’re unsure do not accept a note as payment and contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 and quote incident number 1267 of 21st February or ring Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.