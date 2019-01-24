Council response to incident at Berwickshire High School

An incident at Berwickshire High School, Duns, yesterday, Wednesday, January 23, prompted a running commentary of reaction on Facebook to what was alleged to have happened.

A Facebook post alleging that ‘a teacher was held hostage today at Berwickshire High School in Duns by a boy threatening to kill him with a saw. Our kids are traumatised’ has been refuted by Scottish Borders Council who deny that there was any hostage situation or threats made.

A spokesperson for Scottish Borders Council said: “There was an incident during a class at Berwickshire High School yesterday (Wednesday). This was dealt with promptly and in line with correct procedures. Pupils were asked to momentarily leave the classroom by the teacher while support was offered to a pupil, who was taken to an alternative space, but class resumed as normal shortly afterwards.”