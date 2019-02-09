Council expects new Coldstream cemetery to be ready by 2021

Coldstream is expected to have a new burial site available by 2021.

There was land at Lennel - on the opposite side of the road to the current graveyard - earmarked for a new cemetery in the previous Scottish Borders Local Plan but little progress has been made in recent years and other sites have been investigated.

A Scottish Borders Council spokesperson said: “The council continues to work to bring about a new burial ground for Coldstream and the surrounding area. Positive progress is being made and it is anticipated that, subject to agreement and permissions, a new site will be available for use from 2021 onwards.”