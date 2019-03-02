Could you be a meal maker?

Borders MSP Rachael Hamilton is urging more people to take part in a Meal Makers project that helps tackle social isolation.

The local neighbourhood food-sharing project uses an online platform to connect volunteers who like cooking, with older neighbours who would appreciate a home-cooked meal from a friendly neighbour.

Ms Hamilton met with Guilia Russi of Meal Makers recently, to discuss how the project reduces food poverty and malnutrition, combats social isolation and breaks down barriers that lead to loneliness.

Once a cook and a diner have been matched the cook will prepare an extra meal and deliver it to their diner, usually about once a week.

Meal Makers are keen to make connections with GPs and other organisations so that a referral can be made to the meal service.

Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire MSP, Rachael Hamilton said: “Meal Makers is a fantastic project that brings people together for a lovely home cooked meal.

“The impact that this project is having is twofold, it helps tackle social isolation and reduces food poverty. Something so simple as sharing a lovingly made home cooked meal can really make a massive difference to someone’s day, and I wish the project all the very best of success”

“I would encourage people to take up this great initiative.

“If you would like to get involved, then please contact 0141 551 8118 or email: hello@mealmakers.org.uk”.