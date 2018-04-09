Consultation starts on Borders’ draft disability strategy

People in the Borders who are living with physical disabilities should be included in all decision-making processes.

That’s the view of the Scottish Borders Health and Social Care Partnership which has published a draft physical disability strategy outlining six key ambitions.

These include enabling people with physical disabilities to participate fully in education and paid work, helping people with physical disabilities to ‘live life to the full’ in their homes and communities, and encouraging people with disabilities to participate as active citizens in the Borders.

The aim is empower people with physical disabilities and encourage them to participate as citizens in the community and the health and social care partnership is now consulting on the draft document.

Councillor David Parker, chair of the partnership’s strategic planning group, said: “The partnership is deeply committed to not only providing services that support the health and wellbeing of people with a disability in the Borders but also enabling them to participate in and contribute to the communities they live in.”

A series of information events are being held across the region including: at Duns Rugby Club on Monday, April 23 from 1-4pm; and Eyemouth Community Centre on Monday, May 14, from 1-4pm.

The consultation runs from Tuesday, April 3 to Monday, July 2, and feedback forms are available online via from www.scotsborders.gov.uk or in local council libraries.