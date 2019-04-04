Consultation on drinking alcohol in public places byelaw

Six years after first consulting the Borders public about introducing bye-laws to stop people drinking alcohol in public places, the local council is -re-visiting the idea.

Scottish Borders Council has just launched another consultation on drinking alcohol in public places, leader Councillor Shona Haslam explaining: “As a council we considered this proposition a few years ago but we felt that we needed to hear from local communities before taking this further.

“Do you think that they are needed? Do you think that they should be town-wide, or specific to certain areas? Do you think this a necessary or unnecessary step?

“Any ban would not stop people drinking in their gardens, beer gardens or at licensed events.

“If we did end up looking at introducing byelaws we could have authority to limit any bans to certain times of year. We could, for instance, see the byelaw not being applicable in certain areas during common ridings, local festivals and new year.”

First time around there was a mixed response, some towns keen on the idea, others feeling it was unnecessary. To participate in the online survey (open until May 26) go to https://scotborders.citizenspace.com

Paper surveys will be available in council contact centres and libraries as well, and the consultation will be discussed at area partnership meetings. If drinking alcohol in public places is identified as an issue a second consultation will take place to understand the level of support for byelaws to be introduced.