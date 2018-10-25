Connect grateful for community support

Youngsters across Berwickshire have been making the most of the support they have had from local people and businesses.

Connect Berwickshire Youth Project was one of the successful organisations to get enough votes from Berwickshire folk to ensure they got a share of the new Scottish Borders Council Localities Fund Bid which in Berwickshire’s case is £93,000 a year.

Youngsters from the Coldstream Holiday Club enjoyed trips as well as busy days at the Coldstream base.

Connect used the money to fund transport costs for day trips for both their summer holiday programme for teenagers and for the Coldstream After School Club holiday programme for primary age children in the town, plus transport costs for residential trips for the older children.

“This year’s summer programme has been a memorable one for our youth work across Berwickshire and our After School Club in Coldstream,” said Connect manager Steve Wright.

“Our Localities Bid funding helped to take our young folk as far afield as Lochgilphead, Poole in Dorset and the Channel Islands. Kind donations from local businesses, organisations and individuals made sure that more children could take part in our summer programme in Coldstream.”

Donations from Douglas & Hirsel Estates, McGregor Farms, Tweed Media and Universal Fibre Optic, plus individuals meant that Connect could provide a number of free places for their Coldstream holiday club programme, ensuring that no child missed out on the fun because of cost.

Connect's summer sailing trip

Coldstream children planted seeds, carried out science experiments, had trips away and days out on the Hirsel estate, building new friendships and trying new things.

“Many thanks to everyone who has either voted for us in our Localities bid or donated to our summer programme,” said Steve. “We are already planning our first adventure in 2019.... so watch this space!”