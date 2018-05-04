Confrontation in Eyemouth leads to £150 fine

A confrontation in the street with a former partner resulted in a fine of £150 for Julie Chalmers at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

The 26-year-old had travelled from her home in Kirkcaldy, Fife, to Berwickshire to track him down.

She pleaded guilty to a charge of shouting and swearing and struggling violently with Craig Mowbray in the car park at the Tavern Bar in Eyemouth on October 17.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said the couple had split up in September after 12 years together, and the complainer now lives on a fishing boat in Eyemouth.

He said: “Her former partner was in a pub in Eyemouth, and he was aware she was outside in the car par park.

“She was there with her former partner’s father.

“The accused approached him and said she wanted a phone back. He tossed it at her, and she seized him by the throat.

‘There was a struggle with her on top, and it came to an end, and she was pulled away.”

The incident was reported to the police.

Chalmers told police she was concerned that her former partner might be driving around under the influence of drugs and was worried that he could fall into the harbour.

She added: “He is not just ruining his life. He has got a daughter.”

Mr Fraser said there had been a history of difficulties in their relationship.

Sheriff Donald Ferguson said that because there had been public expense due to the police getting involved he would impose a fine of £150.