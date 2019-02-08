Complaint against SBC councillor

Eyemouth Community Council has escalated a complaint against East Berwickshire Councillor Jim Fullarton to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman.

The complaint relates to an incident at an Eyemouth Community Council meeting in January 2018, during a discussion about complaints received by the community council relating to Berwickshire Housing Association.

Three community councillors submitted complaints to Scottish Borders Council about Mr Fullarton, Lucy Anderson claiming in her statement that Mr Fullarton’s behaviour had been “intimidating and unacceptable”.

Scottish Borders Council’s director of regulatory services, Brian Frater, said he would not be pursuing the matter further, saying: “It is clear that there are different interpretations regarding a number of the allegations that have been made and different views as to what has caused the tensions which exist.

“What is not in dispute is that matters have deteriorated to a level that is having a significant adverse impact on the relationship between some members of the community council and Councillor Fullarton.”

Councillor Fullarton said: “This case is currently under examination, so I am unable to comment at this stage.”