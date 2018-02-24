Berwickshire pharmacist George Romanes has been shortlisted in the Scottish Pharmacist Awards.

George, of Romanes Pharmacy, Duns is a finalist for the Independent Prescriber of the Year award.

As an independent prescriber George Romanes is only too aware of the role the community pharmacist can play in dealing with patients’ needs – physical and emotional – on a daily basis.

Over the years the number of stoma care patients attending the pharmacy has increased and George now supplies advice and support to patients with stoma, working in collaboration with the stoma nurse at Borders General. Bringing stoma care into the community so patients don’t have to travel 25 miles for this service is one added benefit that George’s independent prescribing qualification has brought to his local patients.