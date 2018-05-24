Community banking in Eyemouth library

A new community banking service is being made available in Eyemouth library following closure of the local RBS branch in the town on June 11.

Discussions between Borders MSP Rachael Hamilton and RBS community banker, Emma Baxter about different options being available when the local bank closes has resulted in the once-a-month community bank being available for a trial period. It will allow customers to access non-cash services and help them with financial planning, replicating many of the one-to-one services available in branches.

Ms Hamilton said: “I am pleased that community banking will be utilised at Eyemouth Library. Now more than ever we must use our local services to help mitigate against decisions taken outwith our control.

“I hope that constituents make use of this service and by doing so remind RBS of the need for a local branch in Eyemouth. In the meantime I will continue to campaign to see these branches stay open.”

Dates for Eyemouth library’s community banking service: June 15, 2.30-4.30pm; July 27, 10.30am-12.30pm; August 10, 10.30am-12.30pm; September 14, 12.30-