Coldstream tech cafe sessions

The younger generation are once again manning a tech cafe in Coldstream Community Centre to help people get to grips with laptops, computers, tablets etc.

There are five sessions, the first started this week on Tuesday, February 12, running every Tuesday 11am-1pm, until March 12. As well as getting invaluable advice you can also enjoy homemade soup and scones made by Berwickshire High School pupils.

Previous tech cafe sessions proved popular with the older generation and the collaboration between the community centre, Connect Berwickshire Youth Project and Scottish Borders Council’s community education staff and is a win-win for everyone involved. It gives the young people the opportunity to receive hospitality training while at the same time helping the older generation learn new skills and increase their confidence when using computers and new technology.