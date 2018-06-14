Coldstream’s new Town Action Plan unveiled this month

For the past year Coldstream Community Trust and the community council have been working on an action plan for the town and it is about to be unveiled to the public.

At the first Coldstream Community Action Plan Forum on Wednesday, June 27, in the community centre at 7pm, members of the public will hear about the 15 key actions that are included in the action plan, drawn up from responses to last year’s questionnaire which was sent to every household in the town.

The action plan is the first step in creating a brighter future for the town, reflecting the hopes and aspirations of the community.

The existence of such a plan, drawn up by the community for the community, will help to draw in grant funding and public money to different projects over the coming years.

The trust and community council said: “We want Coldstream to be a vibrant town; a town that harnesses the benefits of its unique location on the River Tweed and its position on the Scottish/English border.

“This Community Action Plan is a vision for what Coldstream people would like the town to look like in the short, medium and long-term and is based on their responses to questionnaires sent out to residents, businesses and organisations. The plan lays out the town’s aspirations to inspire businesses to strive for success and to encourage residents to be involved in building the future.

“This plan is a clear demonstration that Coldstream is a town determined to help itself; a town with ambition.”