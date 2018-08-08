Coldstream online wine merchant

The Borders first online wine merchant - Borders Wines - has opened at the Workshop Units, in Coldstream’s Home Place, delivering across the UK.

Borders Wines is a family firm, describing themselves as passionate about wine - selling fine and everyday wines for every budget - “from the classic appellations of Europe and the New World, with a growing selection from exciting producers in Greece, Hungary, Uruguay and beyond”.

Director Ken Miller, who has spent 20 years in the drinks industry working for some of its biggest players, said: “I’ve taken the opportunity to get back to what I really love: sourcing wines and spirits from small artisanal producers and the new wave of excellent co-operatives around the world that help small producers make great wines. The quality of wine from these producers, sometimes coming from obscure places, has increased so much in the last ten years, I’m delighted to share some of our discoveries.”

Ken is WSET level 3 qualified in wines and spirits. The qualification is for wine enthusiasts wanting to learn about wines and spirits and gain an internationally recognised wine and spirit qualification and is also aimed at people employed in the drinks and hospitality industries.

Borders Wines offers almost 200 different wines, including organic, vegan and vegetarian wines and delivers free across the Scottish Borders and Northumberland.

To celebrate their opening Borders Wines are offering the chance to win £195 worth of wine – visit www.borderswines.co.uk