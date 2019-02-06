Coldstream gas leak led to power cut when electric cable was cut

Three houses in Market Square, Coldstream were evacuated following a gas leak on Monday afternoon, February 4.

While work was done to fix the gas leak an electricity cable was damaged and properties in Market Square and Gowanlea were left without electricity for several hours.

Scottish Gas Network’s Waseem Hanif, said: “To ensure their safety, residents from three properties were temporarily evacuated from their homes. All three families decided to stay with friends and family.

“While our engineers located the gas escape, an electricity cable was damaged. We worked in consultation with SP Energy Networks who helped ensure we could complete repairs to our gas main safely.”