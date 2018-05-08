Coldstream Bridge ceremony

Coldstream Burns Club held their annual Tweed Bridge ceremony on Sunday to commemorate Robert Burns’ visit to the town on May 7, 1787, when he crossed the bridge and stood on English soil for the first time.

The ceremony was attended by around 50 guests and club members who were led from the British Legion Club by pipers Rob Bell and Keith Guthrie down to Coldstream Bridge in glorious sunshine. The company gathered around the plaque placed on the west parapet of the bridge by the club in 1926, and David Douglas, club chairman, reminded everyone of the story of Burns’ visit to Coldstream. Then, as Burns had 231 years previously, he dropped on one knee before reciting the last stanza from ‘The Cotter’s Saturday Night’.

Coldstream Burns Club officials and guests at the ceremony in Henderson Park, Coldstream

Wreaths were attached to the parapet alongside the plaque and the company returned to a ceremony in Henderson Park, where a formal welcome was extended to representatives from Eyemouth, Whiteaddder, Galashiels, Dumfries and Falkirk Burns Clubs and Eyemouth’s Wendy Lough who proposed the toast to the bard.