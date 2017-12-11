Coldingham SWI celebrates 80th birthday

In the same year the Scottish Womens’ Institute (formerly the Scottish Women’s Rural Institute) celebrates its centenary, Coldingham SWI celebrated its 80th birthday last Sunday with an old fashioned afternoon tea.

The birthday celebration began with president Rhona Goldie welcoming members and guests from other local SWI groups and office-bearers of Berwickshire Federation before introducing Coldingham’s Ukulele Group. Led by Malcolm Bennett there was a bit of banter along with some well known songs and very accomplished playing. After thanking the Ukulele group Rhona Goldie went on to present Lyn Warholm past president and secretary with flowers and a cushion, thanking her on behalf of Coldingham SWI for her long service and hard work.

Rhona then introduced guest and past president of seven years, Isobel Holliwell, pictured, and asked her to cut the celebratory cake. Isobel reminisced that although too young to remember the start of Coldingham’s SWRI, she does remember as a young girl seeing her mother and other ladies heading out to meetings.

There was a resplendent spread for tea with sandwiches, cakes, tarts and scones that only the SWI could provide! Whilst enjoying their tea, guests were entertained by the very talented, local women’s acapella singing group, The Border Tarts, who sang a selection of songs from Scottish Folk to The Sound of Music.

The raffle was drawn with all guests finding a complimentary ticket under their tea plate.

Rhona drew the afternoon to a close thanking all the guests helping Coldingham SWI celebrating their birthday along with thanks to members for helping with their baking, organising, setting up and clearing away and added she was looking forward to their next birthday celebration.