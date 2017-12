Coldingham Gala Committee and the parish church of Coldingham and St Abbs jointly sponsored the village seniors’ Christmas party, where 65 people enjoyed a four-course lunch.

The Anchor Inn provided the meal, and entertainment came from the Coldingham Ukulele Club, George Brown on whistle, and Spittal Pipers, with Eyemouth ECHO Choir rounding the event off with choral music and community carol singing.