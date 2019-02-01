Coldingham Primary’s good report

A joint Education Scotland and Care Inspectorate visit to Coldingham primary school and nursery class in November 2018 produced a ‘good’ report for both.

Inspectors found the positive start made by the newly-appointed headteacher was creating a clear sense of direction, with supportive partnerships in place with parents and the community.

School inspectors graded the school’s leadership, learning, teaching and assessment, its well-being, equality and inclusion practices and children’s progress all as good. It was a similar story in the nursery class where care inspectorate staff rated the care and support as good (noting good relationships between staff and children), as were the quality of the environment, staffing and management and leadership.

Headteacher, Liz Wharton, said: “The staff are committed to ensuring the best possible experiences and outcomes for our children and the work for developing the areas for improvement identified has already begun.”

Parent Council chairperson, Kimberly Tweed, added: “The inspection team has found our school to be a positive place for children to begin their learning journey. Parents welcome the nurturing approaches of the staff and their commitment to continuous improvement.”