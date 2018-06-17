Coldingham bus service reduced

From the beginning of next month the Edinburgh to Berwick bus (253) will no longer call in at Coldingham.

Confirming the changes Borders Buses said: “Coldingham will no longer be directly served by the 253 but a connection can be made with the local 235 service to Eyemouth and then onto the 253 for Edinburgh and vice versa.

“The reasons for this are extremely low patronage, issues and complaints regarding our reversing manoeuvres in Coldingham and the suitability of our bigger vehicles within the village.”

Now, after calling at Eyemouth, the 253 will go on to Ayton and Reston then up to Edinburgh.

The explanation has not gone down well with some residents, Lynne Bogle writing on Facebook: “It is causing a lot of outrage and anxiety in the village.

“The village and St Abbs is already struggling with the cuts/changes to the 235 Berwick to St Abbs service so this new cut will have a massive impact.

“Whilst I am delighted that Ayton and Reston are keeping their Edinburgh service, I am astounded that less customers get on at Coldingham (bearing in mind we have two holiday camps and can sustain two pubs, a butchers, a Spar, a PO, a doctors, a school, a second hand shop and a gallery/hairdressers. Also, we are very close to St Abbs and the beach. Maybe, because there are “issues and complaints” about the buses turning and there is a bad bend to negotiate, Border Buses have decided it’s just too much trouble to stop here?”