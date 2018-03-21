Coldingham Borders Auction’s fourth sale

Coldingham Borders Auctions, which started in business less than a year ago in the Scottish Borders, is holding its fourth sale of art, antiques and collectables on March 31.

“There will be more than 400 lots this time around,” said auctioneer and joint-owner Paul Harris, “with some very unusual things.”

Amongst some of the more interesting items is an antique collection of Chinese and Japanese butterflies, a Louis Vuitton automobile trunk (ca. 1910), a Reliant Robin Royale motor car (1959), and a large collection of photographic glass plates (ca. 1885) emanating from a closed Dundee studio and acquired by the vendor more than 30 years ago.

There is also a private collection of blue and white, including Delftware, and many Chinese/chinoiserie lots.

“Everything has been sourced in the Scottish Borders and some very surprising things have come out of cupboards and closets,” added Paul who opened Coldingham Gallery in the village in 2011. He and his wife Sulee also run a Chinese art business and helped attract investment in Greenlaw Town Hall, bought by China’s most prominent porcelain company.