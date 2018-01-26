Coastguard recruitment

HM Coastguard is recruiting for its Eyemouth, Holy Island and Berwick teams.

Full training will be given so no experience is needed but recruits must live or work within 20 minutes of one of the stations.

To apply email area5@mcga.gov.uk or contact the teams on their facebook pages. Applications close at the end of February.

Prospective recruits must be aged 18 or over and will undergo medical screening and be subject to disclosure and barring service checks.

Martin Lowe, senior coastal operations officer, said: “The demanding nature of some duties performed by a coastguard rescue officer requires a reasonable standard of health and fitness, although pre-existing medical conditions do not necessarily exclude membership.

“Dealing with occasional traumatic incidents can also have an emotional impact.”

Trainees will learn various skills leading to proficiency in a range of competencies, such as rope rescue, search techniques, water rescue, first aid, radio communications and helicopter operations.

Working with other emergency services and maritime search and rescue resources, coastguard teams can be called out to cliff rescues, vulnerable person searches, people stranded by the tide or at risk of drowning, small craft in difficulties and found explosive ordnance.

Martin said: “We expect a high level of commitment from all our team members, both in terms of regular attendance at training sessions and response to incidents. “Coastguard rescue teams are on-call on a 24-hours basis, which means making sacrifices in their personal lives. We also encourage employers to allow CROs to leave the workplace to attend incidents, when necessary.

“They should live within reasonable travelling distance from the coast or their local coastguard station, with own transport being essential.”

The Coastguard Rescue Service also plays a key role in preventing loss of life at sea by providing safety talks to youngsters and community groups and undertaking coastal patrols.