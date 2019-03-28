Coastal Clean-up and a litter-free woodland

Volunteers have been out and about with the aim of making Berwickshire’s countryside and coastline litter-free.

At the weekend over 100 people joined the Coastal Clean-up at Eyemouth, collecting 358kg of rubbish from the town, beaches and the sea.

And Duns Primary School pupils, who use woodland in the grounds of Duns Castle for outdoor learning and Forest Schools lessons, are carrying out regular litter picks as part of the Great British Spring Clean.

Duns depute head teacher, Miss Foy, said: “We take litter seriously in the school and wanted to do our bit for the local environment. Especially the castle grounds as we are using them for Forest Schools.

“The children will continue to collect litter when going to the woods, surveying it and learning from the experience and looking at how they can minimise the litter and stop any more from going into the local environment.”

The Eyemouth event was organised by Sea the Change, St Abbs and Eyemouth Voluntary Marine Reserve, DiveStay, North Sea Divers, Splash, Eyerun and was supported by local and UK-wide organisations such as Eyemouth Community Fire Station, Project Aware, UK Marine Quest, BSAC – British Sub Aqua Club, Ghost Fishing UK and Healthy Seas, Venator, Poisedon Sub Aqua club and others.

Eyerun group went plogging (picking litter while jogging), others cleaned up the coastal path and Killerdraughts beach, 47 divers completed a Dive Against Debris clean up and all the litter collected was catalogued as part of the Project Aware data collection programme.

Linkum Bay and Linkum beach could not be cleaned because asbestos was found on the shore.

“Being able to identify the issue so we can now report to the authorities is a vital part of the Coastal Clean up,” said, Alice Fisher executive director for Sea the Change.