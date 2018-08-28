Coast to coast 214 mile race

The Race Across Scotland 2018 - a 214 mile (345km) Ultra-Marathon along the Southern Upland Way from Portpatrick to Cockburnspath - finished last Wednesday, August 22.

Runners set off on Saturday, August 18 and there were cut-off points at each village hall for food, drink, a place to rest and medical attention if required.

With 7648m of ascent the route - and a 100 hour deadline - it is Scotland’s only official coast-to-coast run and runners were followed by Live Online GPS tracking.

More than 130 athletes entered and over 70 completed the gruelling race. The first finisher, American Trevor Cichosz, who completed the run in a record time of 65 hours, 3 minutes, 4 seconds arrived at Cockburnspath Village Hall in the evening of Monday, August 20. An award ceremony was held at the Scottish Parliament.