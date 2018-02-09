Co-ordinated effort for Eyemouth High

Eyemouth High School’s engineering and technology department have added three new, much-needed, power drills to their toolbox.

Two local groups worked with the Berwick based Homebase manager to ensure that the school’s technology department is now better equipped.

The original money came from the Eyemouth Herring Queen committee. As Rotary Eyemouth had helped with stewarding at festival events they received a cheque from the EHQ committee and used part of the money to help out the school, the rest going to an international charity.

“During the course of a technology challenge run by Rotary Eyemouth in the high school it became clear there was a need for a number of additional power drills,” explained Dave Holland, Rotary Eyemouth president.

“Negotiations began with the manager of the Berwick branch of Homebase, concluding in a deal for the supply of three OZITO power drills.

“This is a perfect example of joined up community working. Money raised within the community, with added value from a commercial organisation, going back into the community in a tangible form that will benefit our young people.