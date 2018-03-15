Closure of net fisheries is confimed

Borders MSP Rachael Hamilton has received confirmation that the UK Government intends to close all drift net salmon fisheries in 2018.

In a letter to Rachael Hamilton MSP, the UK Government also confirmed their intention to stop the take of salmon from the majority of the remaining net fisheries by 2019.

Genetic testing has revealed over 70% of fish caught by the north east drift net fishery are of Scottish origin: the nets preventing fish from reaching their home rivers.

Rachael Hamilton MSP for Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire said: “I welcome the UK Government’s commitment to close all drift net salmon fisheries in 2018. This action will help increase salmon stocks in the River Tweed.

“The UK Government is committed to keeping our Scottish rivers healthy with strong salmon stocks.”

Fay Hieatt of The River Tweed Commission said: “The River Tweed Commission is very pleased that the UK Government is following international best practice and calling a halt to mixed stock fisheries.

“With our salmon runs shifting to fall within the drift net season, the closure of the nets should allow more fish to reach their home rivers, including many destined for the Tweed.”