Climate change march in Berwick

The issue of climate change was brought to the streets of Berwick on Saturday, May 18, as residents from both sides of the border took part in the first event of its kind in the town. Among the groups who joined the march were members of Berwickshire Granarchists, Berwick Slow Food, Sea The Change, Berwick Trades Council and Green Party members from both Scotland and England.

A large crowd of all ages heard calls for local authorities and governments to treat the issue with critical urgency, and were told that the world has only 10 years left to take radical action before we lose the opportunity completely.

Ed Frank, who helped organise the demonstration, said: “We can’t blame our parents as 20 or 30 years ago there wasn’t the level of awareness, but future generations will certainly blame us if we do nothing now – we have been told about the problem, and we have been told what we need to do to change things: it is this generation who must shoulder the responsibility.

“The reaction of people has been wonderful – there is clearly a wish for similar and larger events in the future, repeated again and again until those in power listen to us. In the meantime, we will do all we can to support the youth climate strikes, and urge others to join the student march in Alnwick market place this coming Friday, May 24, at 10am.”