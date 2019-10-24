Climate change at the heart of new challenge project

A Heart for Duns is running a new project offering free support and energy advice to local households.

The community organisation secured a share of funding made available through the Scottish Government’s Climate Challenge Fund (CCF).

The CCF provides funding and support for community groups to help tackle climate change by running projects that reduce local carbon emissions.

The Climate Challenge Project will be run by the local community organisation and will offer free support to help people save energy in the home as well as informative workshops and events to raise awareness on Climate change and how we can all get involved and inspire change.

Billie Dishington, Climate Challenge Project manager, said: “We are around six months in to a year’s project funded by The Scottish Government’s Climate Challenge Fund (CCF) with match funding from LEADER, Scottish Landfill Communities Fund managed via BCCFEn, and Blackhill Windfarm Community Fund.

“The project aims to complete a renovation of the Volunteer Hall to improve energy efficiency and reduce local carbon emissions and also to support up to 150 local households in making changes that will benefit them in terms of saving money but also in helping the environment.”

Phase one of the project (the building works including new heating system, insulation, LED lighting and control systems) is now complete (except for some snagging), and our group members and hall users have noticed a huge difference in terms of heat and noise levels, as well as it looking fabulous too.

The group have also been able to track and log energy usage and see reductions in carbon emissions and will continue to do so.

Phase two is the home energy visits within the community and is just beginning.

The service may involve, for example, making small energy savings that can save money, help with comparing energy providers, support with working their heating systems efficiently, they may even be interested in having an installation of renewable electricity such as solar panels, but it would depend on the individual and where they are at.

The service is completely free and there only to advise and support.

Billie added: “I feel that this is a great opportunity also for people to feel like they are doing their part in working together as a community to help save our planet with measurable results that we can all celebrate and be proud of!”

If you would be interested in speaking to someone about the project or would like to discuss a free home energy assessment get in touch by email at CCF@aheartforDuns.org or visit the A Heart For Duns Facebook page