Cliffside rescue

Both Eyemouth RNLI lifeboats were launched by the UK Coastguard shortly before 2pm on Monday, August 20, to assist Scottish Ambulance Service extract a casualty with a suspected broken leg at Horsecastle Bay, near St Abbs Head.

The crew of the inshore lifeboat worked with the ambulance crew and coastguard team, transferring the casualty by stretcher to the all weather lifeboat. The casualty, who was taken back to Eyemouth, is wished a speed recovery by the lifeboat crew. Picture by George Findlay.