Cliff fall dog rescued by RNLI

The Eyemouth RNLI inshore lifeboat was launched by the UK Coastguard at 9pm on Tuesday evening, June 19, after it was reported that a dog had fallen over the cliff near Eyemouth Holiday Centre.

Labradoodle, Freya, was out for a walk with her owner when she chased a rabbit near a cliff edge and then disappeared from view.

A local fisherman reported hearing a dog howling from the base of cliffs near the holiday centre around the same time and the alarm was raised.

After being alerted by the coastguard the Eyemouth inshore lifeboat arrived at the scene and quickly located Freya.

One of the crew went ashore and Freya, thankfully none the worse for her fall, was very glad to see them and happily boarded the lifeboat.

The lifeboat then brought Freya back to the station at Eyemouth harbour, where she was reunited with her relieved owner.