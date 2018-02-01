Clean up your act, council tells Borders dog owners

Scottish Borders Council has admitted it is unable to win the fight against irresponsible dog owners on its own.

A report on the effectiveness of its responsible dog ownership strategy, launched in February 2016 in a bid to change people’s attitudes towards dog fouling, is being prepared.

A spokesman for the council said: “We recognise dog fouling remains an issue, but it is one which cannot be solely tackled by the council, particularly when demand on public services is increasing while budgets are being squeezed.”

The council contracted specialist enforcer 3GS in 2016 to tackle dog fouling and litter. However, only 14 fixed-penalty notices were issued for dog fouling, and only six of those have been paid.