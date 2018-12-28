City Region Deal spends its first £384m on five projects

The first tranche of investments in a series of projects in Edinburgh and south east Scotland, as part of the City Region Deal, has received approval.

The deal is an agreement between the UK Government, Scottish Government, the local authorities of Edinburgh, East Lothian, Fife, Midlothian, Scottish Borders, West Lothian and the region’s universities and colleges to unlock the region’s potential to become a global powerhouse in data driven innovation through research and development activities.

Funding of £384 million has been approved by the City Region Deal’s Joint Committee for five projects: IMPACT Centre music and performance venue in Edinburgh;. Bayes Centre at University of Edinburgh; World Class Data Infrastructure project at University of Edinburgh; National Robotarium at Heriot Watt University; The Integrated Regional Employability and Skills programme.

Adam McVey, chair of the City Region Deal’s Joint Committee and City of Edinburgh Council leader, said: “These investments represent the first step in a hugely ambitious and transformative plan to drive inclusive economic growth and make the region a global leader in data-driven innovation. This success can only come by pooling resources and the funding provided will benefit our communities through enhanced skills programmes, delivering opportunities for business and improved infrastructure.

“This is just the beginning; further projects are due to be announced in the months and years ahead that will improve the lives of residents across the region.”

Leeann Dempster, chair of the City Region Deal’s Regional Enterprise Council, said: “Delivering dynamic projects that will enable the region to harness the opportunities available in data-driven innovation is a key aim of the City Region Deal. Even at this early stage, the programme is beginning to bear fruit and collaboration between all the partners has been the reason for this rapid progress.

“This first £384 million of funding will help future-proof our economy and is something the whole region can benefit from.”