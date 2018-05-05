Cider and lager companies eyeball a partnership success

Thistly Cross Cider and Eyeball Brewing are neighbours and now partners at West Barns, Dunbar.

In a new five-year deal between the two brewing companies Thistly Cross will become the global distributor of all Eyeball Brewing products with effect from May 1, 2018.

Eyeball Brewing has moved its base of operations to Thistly Cross’ site at The Works, West Barns and is in the process of building its new brewery onsite,

Products that are now available include: Eyeball Yellow, 4.9% - a golden, intensely malty lager; Eyeball Black, 4.9% - a dark lager showcasing the flavours of dark malts - coffee, chocolate and dark toast; and Eyeball Orange, 6.5% - a lager offering a different perspective on dark malt flavours which is stronger with bitter orange finish.

Alan Owen, Thistly Cross’ operations director said: “We are delighted to sign this deal with Eyeball Brewing. The distribution agreement will allow Thistly Cross to expand the portfolio of products available to our customers, adding high quality craft beer to our range of award winning ciders”.

James Dempsey, Eyeball Brewing director added: “Through access to Thistly Cross’ sales and distribution network, this deal will allow us to grow our commercial operations much faster than building our own network from scratch.

“We’d like to thank the whole Thistly Cross team for the work they’ve put in to make this agreement happen.”

Owen added: “We hope this arrangement will be seen as a template for co-operation between producers in the food and drink sector, in Scotland and beyond.”