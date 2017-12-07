Christmas lights go on in Coldstream

The Christmas lights went on in Coldstream on Sunday, December 3, and Santa put in an appearance to mark the start of the festive season.

The festively attired Coldstream Pipe Band led Santa from the Police Station along the town’s High Street to the community centre, where he was greeted by excited children waiting to tell him what they wanted for Christmas.

Stevie Stephenson with Santa in Coldstream Community Centre.

Coldstream Community Trust runs the annual event, which involves Santa having a special grotto in the community centre complete with fireplace and arm chair, where he is the centre of attention as the town’s youngsters wait in line to have a word with the big man about their hopes for Christmas.

There was entertainment, mulled wine and mince pies and a general buzz of Christmas excitement in the centre’s Tweed Room for the much anticipated annual event which has taken place ever since the community centre opened in 2008.

Christmas in Coldstream is a true community effort: the town’s much admired lights that run the length of the High Street and down into the Market Square are courtesy of Coldstream Gateway Association who deserve the thanks for fundraising to keep the display going, as well for the work that goes into putting up the lights for the festive season; they are also responsible for the town’s award winning floral displays.

Caroline Lane with her son Oscar in the Community Centre.

Coldstream Christmas. Emma and Naja Johnson with Santa in Coldstream Community Centre.