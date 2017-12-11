Christmas comes early for Berwickshire First Responders

Eyemouth, Coldingham and Cockburnspath First Responders were among those to receive an early Christmas present when the Co-op revealed a £46,000 funding boost.

This is the latest round of pay outs from the local community fund. When a member buys Co-op branded products from food stores or a funeral plan or funeral from Funeralcare they earn a five per cent reward for themselves with a further one per cent going to a local good cause of their choice. They can now also earn on selected lines from Co-op’s online electrical business.

By joining the Co-op’s membership scheme shoppers can contribute to the money raised for good causes, and they can choose which of these causes they wish to support by logging on to the Co-op’s membership website at www.coop.co.uk/membership.

Eyemouth, Coldingham, Cockburnspath First Responders are pictured above receiving £2,207. In the photo are Lee Shennan (Eyemouth Co-op store nanager), Gill Caine, Lisa McTavish, Martin Galloway, Clare Taylor, Leanne Gillie (Community First Responders/Scottish Ambulance Service) and Lisa Sinton (Eyemouth Co-op CTM).