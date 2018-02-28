Chirnside’s 25 new houses

Work started this week on Berwickshire Housing Association’s new affordable housing development at Chirnside.

The 25 unit development at The Glebe/Glebe Place, due to be completed in 2019, will be a mix of housing suitable for individuals and families on the southern edge of the village.

This new development, being built by Hart Builders, is part of a larger 1.4-hectare zone identified in Scottish Borders Council’s local development plan for housing, and is owned by BHA.

The larger part of the development will have semi-detached two, three and four-bedroom homes facing north and south, all looking onto the main street with private front and rear gardens and parking spaces. It will also have a courtyard space with one and two-bed cottage flats, plus a three-bedroom wheelchair accessible home at ground-floor level with its own dedicated parking space. Each flat will have its own front door.

In the smaller development area, two semi-detached three-bedroom family homes, designed to allow level access, are planned to the south of Erskine Place.

Jean Gray, BHA’s operations director, said: “BHA has set itself a target to build approximately 100 new homes for social rent by 2020.

“Demand for an affordable home to rent continues to be high in the area so it is important that we do everything we can to ensure people can get access to an affordable home for life.”

“Following the success of our recently completed project in Duns, BHA is proud to continue to work with architects Smith Scott Mullen Associates and Hart Builders to build new homes that are not only affordable but are modern, spacious and have high standards of insulation that will make a significant contribution to help tackle the issue of fuel poverty.

“Chirnside is a great place to live and we are pleased to be able to contribute towards the sustainability of the community for the future.”

Gill Henry, head of business development for Hart Builders (Edinburgh) Ltd, added: “Hart Builders are delighted to be working with Berwickshire Housing Association developing their latest new build project at Chirnside.

“This is the second of three projects we are delivering together in 18 months, providing 82 highly energy efficient homes in Chirnside, Eyemouth and Duns.

“The benefit of delivering three projects in partnership over a longer period is that it allows us to ensure local sub-contractors are given greater opportunities to work with us as part of our well established supply chain and really benefit from the investment these projects will bring to the local economy.

“We also hope to build on our existing relationships with local schools and employment agencies and offer job shadowing and work experience placements to provide hands-on experience and new routes into the many rewarding career opportunities available within the construction industry.”

BHA’s plans for phase four of their Todlaw development in Duns are also gathering pace. Their planning application for a further 27 units is almost ready to be submitted to Scottish Borders Council’s planning department for approval and they are currently in discussions with the existing tenants and other householders in the vicinity.