Chirnside’s 25 new affordable homes to rent

Berwickshire Housing Association’s house building programme continues with the completion of 25 affordable and energy efficient houses in Chirnside.

Reflecting local demand, this 25-unit development at Glebe Place is a mix of housing types and flats suitable for individuals and families on what was a greenfield site on the southern edge of the village.

BHA worked in partnership with Scottish Borders Council and the Scottish Government, the housing association and Scottish Government providing the funding for these much needed homes.

As with all of BHA’s new-build homes they are of a very high standard when it comes to energy efficiency.

The BHA-owned site has been divided into two development areas: the larger part has semi-detached two, three and four-bedroom homes facing north and south, looking onto the main street and each having private front and rear gardens and parking spaces between them; and the smaller development of semi-detached three-bedroom family homes to the south side of Erskine Place. There are 42 car parking spaces within the development.

During the construction phase Hart Builders recruited their joiners and labourers locally and several Borders firms were sub-contracted: landscaping -Lindenlea Landscaping, Hawick; groundworks – A.S. Crawford Groundworks, Hawick; painters – W.R. Patterson, Kelso; bricklayers – M. Hume, Hawick; fencing – Wayne Mitchell, Melrose; road tarring – Scottish Borders Council.

Angela Taylor, BHA’s property director, said: “BHA is delighted with the high quality of these homes and standard of this new development. These 25 homes provide a range of house types which people can afford to rent, are energy efficient and warm and are much needed in the area.”

Andy Mallice, managing director of Hart Builders added: “Built adjacent to a well-established community, the 25 new homes are highly energy efficient and were designed to take advantage of the panoramic views beyond the site.

“During the construction, Hart was particularly pleased to offer a local school pupil (and neighbour to the development) a placement on site to gain work experience.”