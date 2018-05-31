Chirnside Gala Queens 1978-2018 on parade

Twenty one former Chirnside Gala Queens were on hand in Windram Park on Sunday to see Niamh Lauder crowned the 40th gala queen.

Chirnside was blessed with glorious weather for the start of its civic week celebrations and a member of the committee said: “Sunday was a huge success with 21 past Queens returning to help us celebrate the crowning of Niamh, our 40th Gala Queen.

The royal procession makes its way to the marquee for the crowning ceremony.

““The sun shone and the community came out to support us on what turned out to be a great day. We are looking forward to a busy week and another full day of fun, games, music and torchlight on Saturday.”

Niamh’s consort was Harris Ross, attendants were Caitlin Wood and Madeleine Clark, herald Samirs Blumtis, crown bearer Ewan Hope and court - Martin Donaldson, Vaimante Bugenyte, Alexander Bird and Carys Snowball.

The fairy queen was Alissa Mould, her consort Alan Nowak, and court - Keigan Chadbourne, Bethany McKinnon Lamb, Ruaridh Benson, Evie Ross, Leyton Blake, Isla Maudsley, Jason Brown and Madison McLaren.

Former Chirnside Gala Queens were on parade at the crowning ceremony in Windram Park on Sunday.