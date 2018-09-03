Children’s Panel recruitment

Children’s Hearings Scotland is currently recruiting for new panel members in the Scottish Borders.

Information evenings for the South East Scotland panels are currently taking place - at Council Headquarters, Newton St Boswells and at St Margaret’s Primary School, Loanhead both on September 12, 2018, starting at 7pm.

Decisions by the 2,500 specially trained volunteer panel members across Scotland are made to help protect the safety and wellbeing of vulnerable children and young people.

“There’s no one type of person or background that makes the ideal Children’s Panel Member,” said a spokesperson for Children’s Hearings Scotland.

“Your gender, religion, age, qualifications, employment status, and any previous criminal convictions (within reason) aren’t important. However, it goes without saying you’ll be a good listener, reliable and importantly you need to care.”

Panel members in South East Scotland are expected to commit to sit on one to two children’s hearings every month and also to attend five learning and development opportunities per year.

The area covers three local authorities - East Lothian, Midlothian and the Scottish Borders. Prospective panel members are expected to live or work within the geographical boundaries of one local authority area but may have the opportunity to sit as a panel member in any area within south east Scotland.

The Children’s Hearings Scotland Scottish Borders panel sits at Selkirk on Monday mornings and Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. The East Lothian panel sits at Tranent on Tuesday morning, Wednesday morning and afternoon and Thursday afternoon; and Midlothian hearings are at Dalkeith on Monday morning, Tuesday afternoon, Thursday morning and afternoon.

Boyd McAdam National convenor of Childrens’ Hearings Scotland attended a long service awards event for panel members in the Scottish Borders recently to present certificates to members who have served five, 10 and 15 years on the panel.

If you have any queries, or would like to chat to someone about volunteering in the Children’s Hearings System, contact the clerk for South East Scotland Jackie Knox at jknox@eastlothian.gov.uk or phone 01620 827379. Applications are open until midnight Monday, September 24, 2018.