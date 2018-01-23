CheerstoRabbie is the global toast to the Scottish bard

Borderers are being asked to participate in the biggest celebration of poet Robert Burns by raising a toast and saying #CheerstoRabbie.

The Burns Night 2018 global virtual toast to the national bard is part of Scotland’s Winter Festivals, supported by the Scottish Government.

Scots are being encouraged to take to social media and post an image of their Burns celebrations on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #CheerstoRabbie.

However they choose to celebrate Burns Night, all they have to do is post a photo of their celebration along with the hashtag to be part of the global campaign.

Dr Alasdair Allan, Minister for International Development and Europe, said: “Every year on January 25, Scots and Scots at heart remember the life and cultural legacy of Burns by hosting a Burns Supper.

“Glasses of whisky are raised in toast and haggis is addressed like no other food.”