Changes to care support in Eyemouth

New support services for older adults with complex needs are being introduced in Berwickshire, to provide more targeted care than is currently available.

An enhanced day service at Eyemouth Day hospital will provide joint health and social care support for older adults with complex needs and people living with several long term conditions. The current SB Cares day support service at Saltgreens residential care home in Eyemouth, which currently has three clients will no longer operate, nor will the Berwickshire Dementia Day Service in Duns, also provided by SB Cares, which currently has no service users.

By providing a combination of short and long term support for clients the health and social care partnership hope to avoid unnecessary hospital admissions.

The changes are the result of an 18 month review of older adult day service provision which involved widespread consultation with Berwickshire communities. The new service will see local area coordinators helping service users to access activities and opportunities in the community.

Rob McCulloch-Graham, chief officer Health & Social Care Integration, said: “The local area co-ordination approach is already proving successful for people with a learning disability and those with mental health needs and we are confident it will be equally beneficial for other older adults in Berwickshire, providing an integrated day services model across health and social care services.”

Councillor Tom Weatherston, added: “These new opportunities in Berwickshire, with their focus on early intervention and prevention, are in response to what people have said they are looking for in terms of ways to support their health and wellbeing in their local communities. We have seen evidence of this in the declining numbers attending traditional day services and the corresponding increase in those enjoying the wide range of community-based activities that are now available.”