Changes proposed for school day of P1s

South Ayrshire Council is asking people what they think of proposals to change how new primary 1 pupils initially attend their school.

At the moment, they go to school for morning sessions only until the first Monday in September. However parents and carers have pointed out that a growing number of children already are used to being in nursery part of the day, and for some for the full day.

With this in mind, the council is proposing that children starting Primary 1 on Monday, August 20, 2018 attend school for the full day from the start of the new school term and they want to know what the public think of the proposal.

To have your say visit www.south-ayrshire.gov.uk/consultations and fill in the short survey before May 11,2018.

Councillor William Grant said: “We realise this could be a significant change for children, parents and carers so we are looking for views before making a decision.”

Under the new proposals, if parents/carers consider their child is not yet ready for a full day, they will have the option to remove their child at lunch time for the first 10 school days and this would not be seen as unauthorised absence.