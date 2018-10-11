Chain Bridge public meetings

The opportunities that the conservation of the Union Chain Bridge over the River Tweed can bring to the area are being discussed at consultation events next week.

Local people and stakeholders will be given an update on the status of the £7.3m restoration project and will have the chance to have their say about the activities and events that will raise its profile.

‘Union Chain Bridge: crossing borders, inspiring communities’ is an ambitious cross-border project to conserve the historically and internationally significant Union Chain Bridge and deliver an engaging programme of events, activities and learning opportunities. The project is currently in a one year development phase after initial support for National Lottery funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund was approved in March 2018, securing a £360,000 development grant.

During this development phase public events will be held on Wednesday, October 17 at, Paxton Village Hall, 7-8pm and on Thursday, October 18, in Horncliffe Memorial Hall, 7-8pm.

A spokesperson for the partners of the Union Chain Bridge project said: “Alongside conserving and promoting the Union Chain Bridge, our project also aims to raise the profile of nearby attractions, providing learning opportunities for young people inspired by the bridge’s innovative engineering, and developing meaningful cross-border heritage projects and partnerships.”

“The Union Chain Bridge project also aims to use the structure and its conservation to develop educational resources for the teaching of science, technology, engineering and maths subjects from early years up to postgraduate level, inspiring a new generation of scientists and engineers to follow in the footsteps of Captain Samuel Brown.

“Engagement with the public is absolutely vital if this project is to be a success, and we would encourage as many people as possible with an interest to come along to one of the consultation events.”