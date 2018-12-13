Celebrations in Preston Village Hall as Doreen receives her BEM

Doreen Calder was presented with her British Empire Medal by the Lord Lieutenant of Berwickshire, Jeanna Swan, at a special party in Preston Village Hall last week.

The medal was awarded to Doreen in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in June, for her voluntary service to equitation in the Scottish Borders and her community work in Berwickshire.

“This was a richly deserved award as Doreen has given over 40 years of voluntary service to equitation in the Scottish Borders including the Berwickshire Pony Club, the South Lammermuir Riding Club and the Berwickshire Hunt,” said Viv Potts.

“She has been chair of Preston Village Hall for the last 17 years.

“There were many old photos on show brought by supporters and friends. These stimulated a lot of memories of the past and some valuable team effort in identifying the characters.”

Doreen was also presented with a cake in the racing colours she wore while riding her legendary horse Flying Ace who won 60 of the 88 races he ran in. Flying Ace was home-bred and trained at Marigold, the Calder family home.

Doreen’s involvement with Berwickshire Hunt Pony Club branch goes back more than 60 years. As a child she joined the group where her mother was an instructor and has been president of the club for many years..

Doreen said: “I don’t know who put me in for it - you just get on and do things. It’s a privilege and my mother and father would have been very pleased I have got it.”